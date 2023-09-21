Nowgam sex racket | Court rejects bail to accused

Srinagar, Sep 21: A court here Thursday rejected bail plea of an accused in the case related to an alleged prostitution racket busted by police on August 23 this year at Nowgam area of the City.
Court of City Magistrate Srinagar, Fozia Paul, rejected bail application of one of the accused Hilal Ahmad Wani of Khrew Pampore after hearing his counsel and APP for the Union Territory (UT) besides perusing the case diary.
“Taking note of all the facts and high magnitude of the case and the fact that the investigation in the matter is at its initial stage, I opine, that if at all the accused is released on bail at this stage the same would frustrate the investigation as well as shake the confidence of general public in the
Judicial system,” reads an order, passed by Judge Fozia Paul.
“Keeping in view, the entire factual matrix and the material on record, the accused person at this stage is not entitled to the concession of bail and as such instant bail application is rejected” the Court said.
Counsel for the accused argued that the involvement of the accused in the commission of offences alleged to have been committed by him was a matter of trial and at this stage the court had only to consider the gravity of offence and the severity of the punishment prescribed under law.
On the other-hand, APP vehemently argued that the accused was involved in immoral activities and in case, the accused was released on bail it will have bad impact on the society. “The offence committed by the accused is not against the individual but against the society at large,” he said.
Notably, on August 23, a case (FIR No. 131/2023) under Sections 3,4,5,8 of Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act) was registered at Nowgam Police Station. Six persons were arrested following the registration of the case.