Nowhatta residents protest over unscheduled power cuts

Srinagar, Apr 23: Scores of residents of Nowhatta area in Downtown today staged protest against unscheduled power cuts on Saturday.
The protestors said that for the past few weeks, unscheduled power cuts have made their lives miserable. “Amid holy month of Ramadhan, we are not receiving electricity for even a few hours in a day,” they said.
The protesters, mostly women came out on road demanding restoration of normal power supply.
“We have been witnessing power crisis for weeks now. Power cuts mostly during sehri and iftaar time are causing immense inconvenience to us,” said a female protestor.
Another protester said that “if the power crisis is not resolved, we will not pay fee.”
“We are paying hefty bills without receiving electricity. Power crisis in our area is worse. We are unable to carry out our daily chores,” said another protester.
The residents appealed to the authorities to restore normal power supply in the area.