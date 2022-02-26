Nowshera Acid Attack case|Another prosecution witness deposes before court

Srinagar, Feb 26: Principal District and Sessions Court Srinagar on Saturday examined the prosecution witness in the acid attack case on a law student at Nowshera here in 2014.
The trial of the case is going on fast-track basis and now only one prosecution witness has to depose before the court.
Special Public Prosecutor AA Teli told Greater Kashmir that prosecution witness was present before the court and was put to examination in chief.
He added that the defence counsel also held cross-examination of the prosecution witness during today’s hearing.
He informed that the prosecution witness, the then SP Hazratbal Rayees Muhammad and head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also already deposed before court. Rayees was head of the SIT set up to investigate the case.
“Now, only one prosecution witness is left who will depose before the court on the next date of hearing,” Teli said.
He said the trial of the court is going on fast track basis but “was bit hampered due to pandemic.” He said that court has listed the case on March 18 for next date of hearing.
Under the provisions of law, the court puts the accused for his defence once the prosecution closes evidence and the court finds incriminating evidence against accused.
“For the purpose of enabling the accused personally to explain any circumstances appearing in the evidence against him, the Court puts such questions to him as the Court considers necessary after closure of evidence by prosecution,” Teli said while referring to provisions of law.
In December 2014, a 22-year-old law student was grievously injured in the acid attack near Nowshera on the city outskirts when she was on her way to her college. It was only after a fortnight following the attack, that the police arrested the accused duo - Irshad Ahmad Wani, alias Sunny, and Muhammad Omar for their alleged involvement in the incident.
The Police has sought punishment for the accused on three counts under Sections 326-A (voluntary throwing acid to cause grievous injury), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).