Nowshera crave for basic amenities

“Last year the macadamised road around Nalabal, Rather Mohalla was dug for laying of cemented drainage pipes. After the work was done we were assured that the previous position of the road would be restored by laying macadam. However, almost one year has passed neither the blacktopping has been laid nor have drainage pipes been connected to the main outlet. Our roads are full of potholes and we are facing hardships due to the same” said a resident of Nowshehra.

Additionally, the locals pleaded with the authorities to repair the area's drainage system. They said that the freshly installed drainage pipes have not yet been properly linked, causing drainage concerns in the neighbourhood. The homeowners complained that despite numerous letters to the authorities, their complaints had not yet been resolved. The locals urged the government to look into the situation and respond appropriately