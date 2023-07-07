NSA Ajit Doval, UK counterpart agree to enhance cooperation to address violent extremism, radicalism

The two National Security Advisors (NSA) on Friday met for restricted discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest. This was followed by delegation-level talks where both countries reaffirmed their close strategic partnership and agreed to accord maximum priority to further enhance security linkages, as per sources.

The Indian side raised the issue of the extremist elements in the UK threatening individual officers of the Indian High Commission and urged the UK Government to take strong public action against these elements such as deportation or legal prosecution.