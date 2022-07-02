Nurses need to be highly trained in Disaster Management: Director SKIMS

Director SKIMS & EOSG, Prof. Parvaiz A. Koul who was the chief guest on the occasion stressed that nurses should be highly trained in disaster management.

“Nurses are of critical importance in patient care delivery. The Institute will ensure to incorporate life-support courses in nursing curriculum,” Prof Koul said. Acknowledging the role and contribution of nurses in patient care he said “nurses are front runners in all emergencies and in every patient care setting.” “It is great a profession and you have contributed at all levels with dedication”, he added.