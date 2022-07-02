Nurses need to be highly trained in Disaster Management: Director SKIMS

Srinagar, July 2: Mader-e-Meharban Institute of Nursing Sciences & Research (MMINSR), SKIMS celebrated its 8th College Annual Day today at SKIMS Auditorium here. Annual Day is a main co-curricular event of the College and this year the focus was on Disaster Preparedness.
Director SKIMS & EOSG, Prof. Parvaiz A. Koul who was the chief guest on the occasion stressed that nurses should be highly trained in disaster management.
“Nurses are of critical importance in patient care delivery. The Institute will ensure to incorporate life-support courses in nursing curriculum,” Prof Koul said. Acknowledging the role and contribution of nurses in patient care he said “nurses are front runners in all emergencies and in every patient care setting.” “It is great a profession and you have contributed at all levels with dedication”, he added.
He further said that MMINSR has significant contribution in nursing education and human resource produced by the college is contributing at multiple levels and manning various institutions across country and even outside the country in reputed institutions in the West and Middle East.
Dean Medical Faculty, Dr. Tariq Gojwari, in his address lauded the organising committee for organising the event and said nurses are the most vibrant force at SKIMS.
Medical Superintendent, Dr. Farooq A Jan, special guest on the occasion underlined the importance of nursing in Disaster Management and said” the nursing is the backbone to disaster preparedness.”
He asked students to have a clear concept on how to arrange capacity, manpower and supplies, these being the key components of Disaster Management. “SKIMS has a disaster manual delineating role of each and everyone at every stage for effective disaster management,” he added.
Principal MMNISR Prof. Munira Kachroo, welcomed the participants and highlighted the activities and achievements of college in her address. She thanked administration for constant support which she said is helping in the growth of nursing College.
Vice Principal Aisha Akhter also spoke on the occasion. She welcomed the guests and gave a detailed introduction on the theme of the event.
On the occasion other than felicitation of meritorious students, book on Nursing Sciences authored by Principal, Munira Kachroo, was also released by Prof Parvaiz A Koul. The event was participated by faculty SKIMS, faculty MMNISR, Ex-faculty MMINSR, students and other administrative staff.