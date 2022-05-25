NYC employees stage protest, demand regularisation

Srinagar, May 24: Scores of National Youth Corps (NYC) employees staged protest here demanding regularisation of their services.
These employees said that they were engaged by J&K government after proper procedure. These employees assembled in Press Colony under the banner of All J&K NYC employees association to press for their demands.
The protesting NYC employees said that they have been working in different departments for the last 12 years with the hope that they will be regularised. “But government after utilising our services for years is declaring us as volunteers,” they said.
“We have families and we have given our youth while working tirelessly. But now there is uncertainty regarding our jobs. When time came to regularise us, the government is mulling to advertise new posts while throwing us out like garbage. We have worked in Covid, unrests and now our demands are looked over” said Altaf Ahmed, a protesting employee.
“We don’t want the government to tweet about our future and give false assurances. We want proper regularisation policy as it is matter of life and death for our families,” employees said.
The employees said that if the posts that they are working at will be re-advertised and they won’t be absorbed instead, their future will be destroyed.
“Most of us are over age and how will we be eligible for government jobs. We demand that the posts should be created for us and we should be absorbed against vacancies,” said another employee.
The employees also said that they are taking Rs 2500 as salary and they demand that their salaries should be enhanced.
“How can we feed our families on such meager salaries. We have worked tirelessly even on Sundays,” Shabir Ahmed, another employee said.