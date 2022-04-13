On public demand, Govt considering shifting of GHS Old Barzulla to original location

Srinagar, Apr 13: The School Education Department (SED) is considering shifting Government Girls High School old Barzulla from Hyderpora area to its original place.
The school has been functioning from the premises of Government High School Hyderpora for the past many years.
However, the locals of Old Barzulla have demanded shifting of the school to its original location (Old Barzulla) citing that the school was shifted from old Barzulla to Hyderpora a decade ago without considering the opinion of local residents.
“The school is presently operating at Hyderpora from the premises where two other schools are already functioning from the same premises,” the residents said.
The locals expressed their concern saying that the girl education in the area has suffered due to non-availability of the school in the locality and adjoining areas.
“The school at Old Barzulla will cater to nearby area besides its catchment areas like Gangbug, Rambagh and Baghat Barzulla areas,” the locals told Greater Kashmir.
The locals claimed they will offer a “good and well furnished” building for the school. “We request authorities to shift the school back to its original location,” the local residents said.
An official said the present enrollment of the old Barzulla schools is more than 70 and shifting of the institution to its original location was under consideration of the government.
“A middle school is functional in Magray Mohalla from four rooms of an auqaf building. The department will see if more rooms can be hired on rent to make Girl high school functional in old Barzulla,” the official said.
He said the department has already constituted a committee to submit its report in this regard. “The committee will visit the spot within a day or two and recommend shifting of the school on the basis of the accommodation available in the locality,” the official said.
“If people can provide accommodation then the school can be shifted,” he said.
Chief Education Officer (CEO) Srinagar, Manzoor Ahmad Kumar said the shifting of the school to its original location was under consideration of the department. “The department has constituted a committee to look into this which will consider all the aspects of shifting the school to its previous location,” he said.
He said the department has to consider all the factors before taking any decision. “We have to see if a building and other facilities can be provided to the students. Then only we can shift the school to its original location,” he said.