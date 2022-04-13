On public demand, Govt considering shifting of GHS Old Barzulla to original location

An official said the present enrollment of the old Barzulla schools is more than 70 and shifting of the institution to its original location was under consideration of the government.

“A middle school is functional in Magray Mohalla from four rooms of an auqaf building. The department will see if more rooms can be hired on rent to make Girl high school functional in old Barzulla,” the official said.

He said the department has already constituted a committee to submit its report in this regard. “The committee will visit the spot within a day or two and recommend shifting of the school on the basis of the accommodation available in the locality,” the official said.