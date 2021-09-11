Online Blog Case | Special Court grants bail to 2 accused

After hearing prosecution and defence counsel advocate AamirMasoodi, the Court of Special Additional and Sessions Judge TADA/POTA Srinagar Manjeet Singh Manhas said that accused are admitted to bail on furnishing bail bonds with one surety in the tune of rupees to lakh.

The persons who were granted bail are NazishYasrabRehmani daughter of Sofi Akbar, a resident of ArihalPulwama and Javaid Khalid son of Khalid Hussain, a resident of Poonch. “Whereas by virtue of the order dated today the 11 September 2021, the accused persons/ petitioners named above have been admitted to bail on furnishing bail bonds with one surety in the tune of rupees two lakh and same has been furnished accepted and attested by this court (sic),” the court said.

“You (Incharge Central Jail Srinagar) are as such directed to release the above named accused persons from the custody after obtaining personal bonds in the like amount provided that they are not involved in any other case or offences,” it added.

The court imposed certain conditions on the persons bailed out. The conditions include that the accused persons shall appear before the investigation officer (IO) and cooperate with IO as and when directed.

“The accused persons shall not induce witnesses or the prosecution directly or indirectly and shall not temper with the evidence of the prosecution. The accused persons shall not commit similar offences in near future,” court said.

The conditions imposed by Court also added that the accused shall not leave the state without seeking prior permission of the court and will not change their residences during that period. The bail was granted to the accused persons in the FIR number 82/2020 under sections 13,16,18,20 ULAP Act at Police Station Kothibagh.

On 7 July, this year, The Jammu and Kashmir Police had claimed to have arrested five persons running an online blog site which ran smear campaigns against prominent personalities in Kashmir.