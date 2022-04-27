Online poetic symposium held

Srinagar, Apr 27: An online poetic symposium was organised by Online Literary WhatsApp Page "Pragrance of Pen".
The organisers in a statement said the symposium was dedicated to Prophet Muhammad (SAW). The event was held under the supervision of the founder of the Page Dr. Rafiq Masoodi. Chief guest was famous poet Gh. Hasan Ghamgeen. He congratulated the organisers for conducting such programme.
Symposium started with recitation of verses of Holy Quran by Molvi Rayaz Hakbari.
Budding poets who presented their poems included Haseena Azima, Yasmeen Ahad, Showkat Saquib, Ishrat Gul, Shadab Yasmeen, Shaista Masood, Dr. Sameena Wani, Rehana Kousar, Shabir Fahmi, Shafat Ahmed Shaida, Gh. Muhammad Dilshad, Majrooh Kashmiri, Jawhar Ramzan, Sayed Nadim Bukhari, Noor ud Din Hosh and Gh. Hasan Gamgeen Shaista Masood concluded the programme.