Online workshop on National Skill Qualification Framework held

Srinagar, June 28: The UGC Human Resource Development Center, University of Kashmir, organised a workshop on National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).
The online workshop was organised to emphasise the fast-changing global educational landscape where skill-based education is the new norm in higher education.
Also, it was organised with the objective to focus on the New Education Policy (NEP 2020) which aims to offer a multidimensional approach for attainment of the global education development agenda for sustainable development.
Prof Mohammad Ashraf, former principal, Higher Education Department, Government of J&K, delivered a talk on National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) and stressed on the role of NEP 2020 in carving a skilled workforce which can be only achieved with the inclusion of new scientific and technical advances in the curriculum of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). The main thrust of his speech was on the revival of skill development hubs across HEIs in the country.
Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi, Director, UGC HRDC, welcomed the guest speaker and the participants and also spoke about the technical approach of the NEP 2020 which focuses on knowledge, skills, and aptitude. He thanked the university authorities for their support to the HRDC.
More than 50 faculty members across the country participated in the workshop and discussed various dimensions of the theme. Coordinator HRDC Dr Sumeer Gul moderated the session and also presented a vote of thanks.