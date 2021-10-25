OPD services at Pediatric Hospital Bemina to start tomorrow

Srinagar, Oct 25: In a significant development, OPD services at 500-bedded Pediatric Hospital Bemina in Srinagar will start on Tuesday, the J&K Health & Medical Education Department said.
“With the formal inauguration of 500 bedded Pediatric Hospital (Phase I) at Bemina Srinagar, OPD services shall start from tomorrow 26th of October 2021 at 10.00 am,” H&ME department tweeted this evening.
The process of shifting from GB Pant hospital to Bemina shall now be initiated and completed in a phased manner, it said.