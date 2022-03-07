OPD services resume at B&J Hospital

“In the meantime, Trauma Unit has been established at SMHS Hospital Srinagar which caters to poly-trauma with posting of orthopaedic surgeons also there. Thirty persons injured in grenade attack at Amira Kadal on Sunday were treated for poly-trauma in this unit at SMHS Hospital,” GMC Srinagar said in a statement.

“Presently, among the patients who were evacuated from Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla Srinagar and need hospitalisation, thirty seven among them are being treated by orthopaedics department at SMHS Hospital while eighteen patients were referred to Department of Orthopaedics, SKIMS Medical College Bemina for further management. Rest of the patients with minor problems were discharged,” it added.