Opening of Tulip Garden: Div Com Kashmir chairs meeting

Srinagar, Mar 14: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today chaired a meeting regarding opening of Tulip Garden and the arrangements to streamline vehicular movement for hassle-free movement of visitors.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner, SMC Srinagar; Director Floriculture, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, SSP traffic & Chief Engineer R&B.
The meeting deliberated over regulation of movement of vehicles to ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles.
The meeting was informed that only one way traffic shall be allowed during the first three days on Boulevard Road from Dalgate side towards the Garden to avoid prolonged traffic jamming.
The meeting was informed that the Tulip Garden shall be thrown open on March 19 evening and shall be open for public and visitors from March 20. It was also informed that only ten percent of tulips have bloomed at present.
Visitors have to book their time slots to visit Tulip Garden through online mode. The Garden shall open at 7:00 AM every day for all the visitors from March 20.
Addressing the meeting, Div Com asked officers that private persons who shall be offering their parking spaces should notify approved charging rates on display boards.
Meanwhile, he directed concerned officers of R&B and Smart City for black topping of parking places and roads leading to Asia's Largest Tulip Garden.