‘Opt for Civil Services as a career to render public services to people of J&K’

Ganai pointed to the problem of declining interest of Kashmir youth in the civil services and thought that this serious issue needs to be addressed at the earliest. Ganai informed that the number of candidates from Kashmir division in the 2021 JK Combined Services examination was on the lower side as compared to Jammu division which resulted in only 20 % candidates from Kashmir in the list of selected candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), JKPS and JK Accts Service.

Ganai dwelt at length at his own experiences of near four decade long stay in the administration and said that he was fortunate to get so many opportunities at rendering important public service and that he never regretted having chosen civil service as his career despite having got a job in a famous multinational immediately after passing out as an engineer from BITS, Pilani in 1979. He said that Jammu and Kashmir is beset with so many challenges of governance and it is only the bright young officers belonging to Jammu and Kashmir itself who will be best suited to tackle and solve those problems. He said that the young students cannot shy away from entering civil services in J&K because then the local public will be ill served.