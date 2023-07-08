Orthopaedic Oncology CME workshop held

Srinagar, July 8: A one day CME on Orthopaedic Oncology and Saw Bone workshop was held today in Post Graduate Department of Orthopaedics (Barzulla), Government Medical College, Srinagar under the patronage of Principal, GMC Srinagar, Prof. Dr. MasoodTanvir.
The event was chaired by Prof. Dr. AltafKawoosa, HOD Orthopaedics, GMC Srinagar with Prof. Dr. Arshad Bashir as Organising Secretary and DrMohdIqbalWani as Co-Organising Secretary. The event had Prominent Orthopaedic Oncologist Dr. Mandip Shah as Guest faculty who is Past President of Indian Musculoskeletal Oncology Institute Society (IMSOS) and is known all over the country for having performed over 5000 orthopaedic oncology surgeries, the organisers said in a statement.
The event highlighted newer modalities in treatment of Orthopaedic Oncology and advancement of these services at Govt Bone and Joint Hospital, Barzulla. The event had prominent faculty from across the state across various specialties like Radiology, Pathology, Paediatric Oncology, Medical and Surgical Oncology presenting their expertise on the event and welcoming the decision to advance such services at Govt Bone and Joint Hospital, Srinagar.
Among the speakers were Prof. Dr. Bilal Sheikh, DrArshadParray, Dr Faisal Guru, Dr. Abdul Waheed and DrShamimBhat along with organising and guest faculty who shared their knowledge and experience on the topic. It was followed by a hands-on workshop demonstrating various techniques by DrMandip Shah and other faculty.
“It marks the beginning of a phase where advanced modalities of treatment with specialised rehabilitative services and use of specialised prosthesis like megaprosthesis will be available here. It will be more affordable for the local population who previously had to travel to distant parts of the country for the same,” the statement said.
“It is pertinent to mention that Govt Bone and Joint Hospital has functional speciality units now in Spine, Orthopaedic oncology, Sports medicine and Arthroscopy, PaediatricOrthopaedics, Deformity, Arthroplasty, Hand and Wrist and Foot and Ankle with advanced treatment options previously not seen in the valley,” it added.