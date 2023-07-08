Orthopaedic Oncology CME workshop held

The event was chaired by Prof. Dr. AltafKawoosa, HOD Orthopaedics, GMC Srinagar with Prof. Dr. Arshad Bashir as Organising Secretary and DrMohdIqbalWani as Co-Organising Secretary. The event had Prominent Orthopaedic Oncologist Dr. Mandip Shah as Guest faculty who is Past President of Indian Musculoskeletal Oncology Institute Society (IMSOS) and is known all over the country for having performed over 5000 orthopaedic oncology surgeries, the organisers said in a statement.

The event highlighted newer modalities in treatment of Orthopaedic Oncology and advancement of these services at Govt Bone and Joint Hospital, Barzulla. The event had prominent faculty from across the state across various specialties like Radiology, Pathology, Paediatric Oncology, Medical and Surgical Oncology presenting their expertise on the event and welcoming the decision to advance such services at Govt Bone and Joint Hospital, Srinagar.