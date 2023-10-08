He said amid the mushrooming of fancy restaurants in Kashmir, the Batte Gali overlooked by SMC and Tourism has been the tastiest and most economical option for travellers, office-goers, and students across Kashmir looking for low-cost and tasty local food. “Imagine getting a vegetarian food platter with rice and four veggies at as low as Rs 50 and a non-veg platter with one wazwan dish and multiple veggies at Rs 100-150. These traits are what make this food street more than just any other restaurant in Kashmir. I am in my 60s, and I remember coming here with my father, who worked here. This place has been feeding people for over 50 years as far as I know,” Ali Mohammad said. “Our three generations have been serving low-cost delicacies in this food street.”

Ali Mohammad says that amid inflation, when one KG of vegetables like collard greens costs Rs 100, they are selling food at such low cost. “I remember as a kid that a vegetarian plate with multiple dishes used to cost as low as Rs 1.50 and a non-veg plate at Rs 5. Those were the days when more hustle and bustle used to be witnessed here,” he added. The food outlet operators said that at least around three dozen different outlets are operating in the food street. Cooks and workers from different Kashmir districts work and earn their livelihood here.