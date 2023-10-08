Srinagar, Oct 8: In his early 60s, Ali Mohammad and his sons are third generation of their family operating a food outlet at Lal-Chowk’s food street, popularly known as Batte Gali. He has been working at the food street for over four decades himself.
He said amid the mushrooming of fancy restaurants in Kashmir, the Batte Gali overlooked by SMC and Tourism has been the tastiest and most economical option for travellers, office-goers, and students across Kashmir looking for low-cost and tasty local food. “Imagine getting a vegetarian food platter with rice and four veggies at as low as Rs 50 and a non-veg platter with one wazwan dish and multiple veggies at Rs 100-150. These traits are what make this food street more than just any other restaurant in Kashmir. I am in my 60s, and I remember coming here with my father, who worked here. This place has been feeding people for over 50 years as far as I know,” Ali Mohammad said. “Our three generations have been serving low-cost delicacies in this food street.”
Ali Mohammad says that amid inflation, when one KG of vegetables like collard greens costs Rs 100, they are selling food at such low cost. “I remember as a kid that a vegetarian plate with multiple dishes used to cost as low as Rs 1.50 and a non-veg plate at Rs 5. Those were the days when more hustle and bustle used to be witnessed here,” he added. The food outlet operators said that at least around three dozen different outlets are operating in the food street. Cooks and workers from different Kashmir districts work and earn their livelihood here.
“I have been working at this place for over 12 years. We wake up early in the morning, cook fresh vegetables and meat dishes, and serve fresh food. We don’t sell leftovers here. The place may look shabby and not fancy at all, but we serve fresh food which is enjoyed by people from all walks of life,” said Naseer Ahmad, who hails from Tangmarg and has been putting up in Srinagar for years now.
The outlet operators said that their economical food and flavorful dishes have been earning them loyal customers for decades. People from far-flung areas to nearby Srinagar vicinity visit the place religiously to have the simple, flavorful Kashmiri dishes “I remember coming here as a child with my father. This is a good place, and a bit of renovation can attract more people. Today, I was visiting Srinagar, and I wanted to revisit my childhood memories and have some good food. This place is without any fancy overpriced dishes. They mean business and serve to fill your stomach at low prices. In Kashmir, there are many restaurants that are more about aesthetics than food. This place is for common people who cannot afford restaurants that offer food at exorbitant prices,” said Farooq Ahmad, a customer from south Kashmir.