Over 12000 cases settled amicably in Srinagar LokAdalat

The National LokAdalat was held under the Chairmanship of Mohammad AkramChowdhary Principal District & Sessions Judge Srinagar and he also inaugurated the National LokAdalat at District Court Complex Mominabad Srinagar, in which cases as per NALSA directions were fixed.

Ten Benches were constituted in which Bench No.1 comprised Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jatinder Singh Jamwal and Pradeep Kumar Presiding Officer MACT Court Srinagar. Bench No.2 comprised Principal Judge Family Court ,SrinagarMasratShaheen and Mohammad Ashraf Bhat 2nd Additional District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar.

Bench No 3 comprised Special Judge Anti-Corruption Kashmir, Srinagar C.L Bavoria and 3rd Additional Munsiff, Srinagar ShayestaNazir, Bench no.4 comprised Additional District & Session judge, Srinagar Abdul Nasir and Judge small Causes ,Srinagar Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi. Bench No.5 comprised Chief judicial Magistrate Srinagar Farooq Ahmad Bhat And Sub Registrar ,Srinagar Touseef Ahmad Magrey.

Bench No.6 comprised Forest Magistrate ,Srinagar Iqbal Ahmad Masoodi and City Jugde Ajay kumar. Bench No. 7 comprised Special Mobile Magistrate TFC SrinagarAhsanuUllahParvez Malik and PT & E Magistrate Sunil Kumar. Bench No. 8 comprised Special Mobile Magistrate (Traffic) Srinagar Parvaiz Iqbal and Additional Special mobile Magistrate, Srinagar Shabir Ahmad Malik. Bench No. 9 comprised Additional Special Mobile Magistrate (13th FC) Panthachowk ,SrinagarTabraiz Ahmad and President Bar Association Panthachowk (Member).

Bench No. 10 comprised Principal District & Sessions Judge ,Srinagar M.A Chowdhary and 1st Additional District & Sessions Judge ,Srinagar Ajay Kumar Gupta.

Noor Muhammad Mir Secretary District Legal Services Authority Srinagar Coordinated the National LokAdalat in Srinagar.

A total number of 12,629 Cases were taken up for their amicable settlement out of which 12,003 Cases were settled. Beside this Rs 3,12,14,411/-was awarded as compensation by MACT Court Srinagar and Rs 4,19,56,719 has been recovered as settlement amount by Additional District Bank Judge Srinagar. Fine of Rs 47,94,250 has been recovered by different Courts, and in addition to this Rs2,31,79,903 has been settled by different courts in Srinagar. Total Settled amount in district Srinagar is 10, 11, 45,283.