Over 30 kg IED recovered in Khonmoh Srinagar: police

Srinagar Sept 6: Police on Tuesday claimed to have registered an IED weighing 30-35 kg in Khanmoh area of Srinagar.
As per a police spokesman, the IED was recovered during a search operation launched by security forces following inputs about presence of terrorists.
Police said the IED is being destroyed. More details are awaited.
"On a specific input regarding presence of #terrorists in Khanmoh area of #Srinagar, a joint ops was launched by Police & 50RR. During search of orchards area, an IED weighing 30-35Kgs recovered. Bomb disposal squad called on spot. IED is being destroyed in situ, " a police spokesman said.