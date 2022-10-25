Overgrown pine trees at Sanat Nagar crossing pose risk of accidents

Commuters who daily pass through Sanat Nagar crossing said these trees have been planted between road dividers for beautification. “However, in absence of pruning, these trees have overgrown with its branches extending to roadside. These trees block view of commuters who cross Sanat Nagar crossing from Rawalpora side. This is detrimental to safety of commuters,” they said.

They said many accidents have occurred at the same spot. “There is risk to commuters especially during late evening hours. With no regulation on speeding trucks and tippers during evening hours, commuters especially light vehicle motorists find it difficult to cross the road,” Muhammad Aslam, a commuter said.