Overgrown pine trees at Sanat Nagar crossing pose risk of accidents

Srinagar, Oct 25: Commuters have expressed concern over presence of overgrown pine trees at Sanat Nagar crossing saying these block their view and pose risk of accidents.
Commuters who daily pass through Sanat Nagar crossing said these trees have been planted between road dividers for beautification. “However, in absence of pruning, these trees have overgrown with its branches extending to roadside. These trees block view of commuters who cross Sanat Nagar crossing from Rawalpora side. This is detrimental to safety of commuters,” they said.
They said many accidents have occurred at the same spot. “There is risk to commuters especially during late evening hours. With no regulation on speeding trucks and tippers during evening hours, commuters especially light vehicle motorists find it difficult to cross the road,” Muhammad Aslam, a commuter said.
“There is no logic to keep these overgrown trees at the one of the busiest junctions of Srinagar. This is one of the perfect examples of haphazard planning,” Mohsin Ahmad another commuter added.
The aggrieved commuters appealed to the concerned authorities to look into the matter and prune the trees.