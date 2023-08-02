Overloading in cabs irks passengers

Srinagar, Aug 2: Passengers have expressed resentment against overloading in cabs operating on various routes in the summer capital.
Scores of passengers said that the issue is taking a toll on them and decried inaction by the authorities.
A group of passengers told Greater Kashmir that the cabs operating to various areas from the city centre are indulging in overloading. They said the cabs from Exchange Road and Maisuma are particularly carrying more passengers than the prescribed limit making their travel difficult.
“If you board cabs from Exchange Road or Maisuma to Hazratbal, the cab operators indulge in overloading and push four passengers on the middle seat. When these cabs reach the city outskirts, the cab operators even push passengers to the right side of the driving seat,” said Adil Ahmed, an office goer from Hazratbal outskirts.
The passengers alleged that in the absence of traffic cops in Srinagar's outskirts, the cab operators breach all the traffic rules.
“The female passengers face huge inconvenience due to the issue. After sunset, these cab operators resort to overloading even in the heart of the city. The female passengers face the brunt of this overloading as the travel becomes highly inconvenient,” said Sumaira, a student.
The passengers also said that the cab operators operating from the city centre or Hazratbal outskirts leave their respective yards only after the seats are full. They said it leaves the passengers boarding the cabs from other stops stranded.“The cab operators will only leave the yard from Lal Chowk or city centre after all seats are occupied. Where will the passengers who are supposed to board the vehicle in between go? It is high time that the RTO issues strict directions to tackle these issues,” said Muzaffar Ahmad, a local from Harwan.
When contacted, ARTO Srinagar did not respond to multiple calls from this reporter.