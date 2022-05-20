Overnight blaze partially guts Kothibagh police station

Srinagar May 20: Two days after Traffic Police headquarters in Srinagar was partially gutted in blaze, Police Station Kothibagh in its vicinity was damaged in a fire incident last night, officials said on Friday.
As per officials, the fire cause of which was not immediately known broke out at the police station in city centre Lal Chowk leaving it partially damaged. Firefighters from the Fire & Emergency Services swung into action and soon brought the fire under control thus preventing damages on a large scale, the official said.
On Wednesday, the Traffic Police headquarters was partially damaged in a blaze, which broke out in the wee hours. The fire damaged the top floor of the headquarters with all the high-end equipments in Traffic Control room gutted.
Fire and Emergency Services Department which conducted a fire audit of the building said the authorities at the Traffic Police Headquarters had neglected the fire safety recommendations.