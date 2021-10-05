Owner of prominent chemist shop shot dead in Srinagar

"Terrorists fired upon Owner of Bindroo Medicate namely Shri Makhan Lal Bindroo near Iqbal Park #Srinagar. He was shifted to hospital where he #succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off & search to nab the terrorists is going on, " a police spokesman tweeted.



News agency GNS while quoting sources,reported that Lal was fired upon at his shop and was shifted to SMHS hospital with multiple injuries.



Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital Dr. Kanwar Jeet Singh told GNS that Lal had four bullet wounds.