PadshahiBagh residents demand macadamization of lanes, bylanes

A delegation from the area said that ERA has undertaken a drainage project in the area under the project title “Construction of Storm Water Drainage Scheme Banpora. “All the work related to drainage has been completed in the lanes and bylanes of the area. Now the concerned contractor is saying the project has run over the cost and macadamization will not be possible now for interior lanes but only for the main road,” they said.

“Before the project was started by ERA, the lanes and bylanes were fully macademized. We had requested the authorities to restore the road to its earlier condition,” they said.

“We have suffered a lot during construction of the drainage project for the last two years. Now that the winter is round the corner and the macademization must be started soon so that the inhabitants will be relieved of the difficulties caused during the wet weather conditions,” they added.