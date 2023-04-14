Painter by Passion | Srinagar based Oncologist brushes his emotions

“Emotions are paramount to any artistic work. Emotions are the background of every form of art and literature. In my art, I have always loved to play with water and express my emotions in a similar way,” he says. “I paint and I do it after duty hours. I have a very limited social circle and I don’t use social media. My screen time is quite limited. Thankfully that gives me a chance to explore myself and also, I am able to take ahead my hobby with utmost precision.”

DrJehangir, who is posted as a radiation oncologist at JLNM Hospital, Srinagar, gives credit to his colleagues and friends. He says that one of his colleagues advised him to put his work on Instagram. “When my colleagues found out that I don’t use social media. They selected my works, created an account and started outing my works online,” he says. “In this journey, I have learnt that artists create art that conveys to us how we think and feel about things around us. We keep using various lines, shapes, and colours to express our feelings.”