Panelists discuss flexibility, challenges in implementation of NEP-2020

Srinagar, June 27: The panelists on Monday discussed the positive aspects and the challenges in implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in the Higher Education Department (HED).
The panelists comprising of Vice Chancellors, University Professors, Degree College principals and former college principals and former Vice Chancellors of different universities of J&K were speaking during the two-day national conference on National Education Policy (NEP)-2020- preparedness and implementation organised by the HED at Government College for Women MA Road here.
The speakers talked about the interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary aspects of NEP-2020 saying that the policy has given the students huge liberty for pursuing their educational career from school to University level.
The speakers talked about the flexibility provided for the students under the NEP which did not exist before.
The speakers said the NEP-2020 allows a student for transfer of credits wherein the student can take credits from many institutions and have his/her own Academic Bank of Credits (ABC).
“NEP Will definitely orient towards students for all round development and this type of education will build character and prepare them for gainful contributions while having skills in their hands,” the speakers said.
About the research aspect, the panelists opined that the new research policy under NEP will benefit the society as there will be more collaboration between society, industry and university.
“A new chapter will come up and this new Education policy definitely will orient towards academic, research and skill development. The policy is oriented towards changing our mindset,” the panelists said.
Speaking at the occasion, Vice Chancellor Kashmir University (KU), Prof. Nilofer Khan said they have nominated a task force for the implementation of the NEP-2020. “We will prepare our colleges with infrastructure and human resources and help them to implement the NEP-2020,” she said.
About the courses offered in rural colleges she said the university will work on the issue of disciplines available for students in rural colleges.
“We will do it successfully. All the recommendations put forth here will be circulated to concerned quarters and we will see how best the policy is implemented in KU and its affiliated colleges,” she said.
In his address, VC Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) Prof. Qayyum Hussain said the university was all prepared for implementation of the NEP-2020 in letter and spirit.
“We are waiting for admissions and we do not have any hurdles in implementing the policy in the University and its constituent and affiliated colleges,” he said.
Terming NEP-2020 a dream project, he said the policy will be a great boon for the Government of India.
“There are certain technical issues related to implementation of the policy which the colleges have to take care of while offering honours courses to the students,” he said.
Prof. M. Ashraf Shah former principal HED who is also the consultant Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) at Kashmir University spoke about the technicalities related to implementation of the NEP particularly in the degree colleges of far flung areas.
“There are various issues in it. One of the issues is variation in fees charged by the colleges from students. Different colleges are charging different amounts of fees from students for the same course,” he said.
He said there are courses which are offered at college level but are not available at PG level in J&K universities and vice versa.