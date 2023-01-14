Parameters of District Employment Plan reviewed in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 14: In order to evaluate the skill gaps and formulate a District Employment Plan to provide self-employment to educated youth of the District, a meeting of Officers was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad here on Saturday. .
Chief Planning Officer, Principal Government Polytechnic College GogjiBagh, Principal Women’s Polytechnic Bemina, Assistant Director Handicrafts, Assistant Director Fisheries, officers of Animal husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Industries and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.
The meeting discussed the various aspects related to the devising a comprehensive District Employment Plan to enhance the employment and employability to provide opportunities to skilled human resource to earn sustainable livelihood.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officers to work on identification of the new trades to be incorporated in existing courses at polytechnic and ITI levels to enhance the self-employment opportunities in the District.
The DC also stressed on working out a mechanism for upgrading the skill sets at ITI and Poly-technique levels by introducing latest Information Technology courses as per current market needs so that maximum local youth are provided self-employment.
The DC said an IT innovation Team will be formulated in the District to meet the requirements related to IT enabled interventions as day to day governance is switching over to Information Technology based services.
The DC directed the concerned departments to work in unison to synergise the efforts to spur entrepreneurship and effective outcomes regarding self-employment and employability in the District.