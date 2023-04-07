Parimpora Bus Terminal to be upgraded | DC Srinagar holds meeting with officials, stakeholders

Srinagar, Apr 7: In order to review the progress of upgradation of facilities at Parimpora Bus Terminal, Transport Nagar and Fruit Mandi, a meeting of concerned Officers and Stakeholders was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here on Friday.
The meeting also discussed the action plan regarding shifting of automobile workshops from Batamaloo-Mominabad axis to Parimpora Transport Yard.
SSP Traffic, Muzafar Ahmad Shah, Vice Chairman Srinagar Development Authority, SDM West, General Manager SRTC, Deputy Director HP&M, Area Marketing Manager HP&M, Tehsildar Shalteng, ARTO and other Officers, besides representatives of Automobile Workshop Association and Bazar Committee Batamaloo.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed appraisal about the measures taken for development and upgradation of facilities Parimpora Bus Stand, Transport Nagar and Fruit Mandi.
The DC was informed that for Development of Transport Nagar Parimpora which is spread over 200 kanals of land comprising of Goods and Forwarding Agencies, the Srinagar Development Authority has forwarded a DPR to the tune of 34.4 crores for development of infrastructure like roads, drainage system, footpaths, central verge, green spaces, electrification to the Administrative Department for approval.
Similarly, for upgradation of the infrastructure for macadamization, drainage system, development of green spaces, etc at Parimpora Bus Terminal which is presently operational over a land of 60 kanals with basic facilities, a project at cost of Rs. 9.00 crores is in progress.
While different nature of works for infrastructure upgradation and face-lifting of Fruit Mandi Parimpora and SRTC Yard have already been taken up with completion of most of the works.
On the occasion, the DC stressed on the Officers of all line Departments to work in close coordination and ensure that physical works on the projects are started at the earliest soon after approval is accorded.
Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner held a detailed consultation with the members of Automobile Workshop Association and Bazar Committee Batamaloo regarding the shifting/relocating of automobile workshops on Batamaloo-Momin Abaad corridor.
The representatives of Automobile Workshop Association submitted a memorandum related to shifting of Automobile Workshops from Batamaloo SDA allotted shops. They apprised the DC that since Batmaloo Bus Stand has been shifted to Parimpora their livelihood has been affected a lot and want relocation to Parimpora Bus stand.