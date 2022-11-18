Parking charges by Private hospitals evoke resentment by people

Srinagar, Nov 18: A video shot by a Srinagar resident is doing rounds in social media and other messaging platforms about a private hospital charging for parking separately inside its premises.
“I am here at a private hospital in Srinagar and here they are separately charging for parking. Despite being part of the hospital, they are charging for parking our cars. Is this a hospital or a shopping mall? Is this even legal? I am addressing this video to the DC Srinagar so that he will look into it. This is a health care facility and they should not outsource their own premises to charge for parking separately,” the person said.
Locals in Srinagar have been aghast against business establishments and hospitals for charging separately for parking in their premises.
“This is not the case of only one hospital; all private hospitals including government hospitals are charging separately for parking. This has become a money minting business for owners of these establishments. First we will be charged for treatment and then separately for bringing our patient to same hospital for treatment. Same happens in other business establishments,” said Asif Ahmed, a local from Srinagar.
A senior traffic official said that ideally hospitals or business establishments are not supposed to charge separately for parking as the patient is already paying them for services. Same is the case in other businesses.
“We ensure that enough parking is available around a structure and how it will affect the traffic flow. Unfortunately in Srinagar there is lack of regulation and some hospitals don’t have parking facility and patients have to pay separately to private parking owners for it. There is also a lack of regulation in parking charges,” said the official.