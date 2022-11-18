Parking charges by Private hospitals evoke resentment by people

“I am here at a private hospital in Srinagar and here they are separately charging for parking. Despite being part of the hospital, they are charging for parking our cars. Is this a hospital or a shopping mall? Is this even legal? I am addressing this video to the DC Srinagar so that he will look into it. This is a health care facility and they should not outsource their own premises to charge for parking separately,” the person said.

Locals in Srinagar have been aghast against business establishments and hospitals for charging separately for parking in their premises.