Parking facilities to be developed on retrieved encroached land outside Airport

Deputy Commissioner Budgam, S F Hamid; SMC Commissioner Srinagar , Ather Amir; Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir, SSP Budgam and other officers were also present on the occasion. During the visit, the Divisional Commissioner took detailed stock of works of footpath and pavement development plantations, parking facilities, market beautification, lawn development and other beautification works. He said that parking facilities shall be created on both sides of the Airport Road near Panchayat Bhawan on the recently retrieved encroached land for public convenience. He said as Srinagar is set to host G- 20 Meeting, special focus is being given on beautification and facility creation and various projects have been taken up for execution. He directed officers to ensure all works are completed in a time bound manner including parking facilities for smooth traffic movement on Airport road.