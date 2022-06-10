Parraypora residents decry defunct drainage system

Srinagar, June 10: The residents of Parraypora have decried the defunct drainage system in their area. The residents said that the drainage system in the area is decades old and is taking a toll on the residents there.
A delegation of residents from the area said that the drainage system from Barzalla to Parraypora on IG Road has been overflowing and it is creating inconvenience for locals there.
“As the catchment area of the drain has increased manifold since its construction, it swells with every downpour. The problem for the residents is compounded with every passing day not only because of the overflowing dirt but also due to the stink emanating from it. It has made life miserable for the residents residing on either side of the road,” said a resident.
The residents said that the drain is posting a threat to public life as two water pipes from PHE Department are running along it.
“There is every apprehension of an outbreak of some fatal infection in an eventuality like drain leaking into the water pipes,” said another local resident.
The locals appealed to the concerned authorities to look into the issue.