Passengers resent exorbitant cab fare on Hazratbal-Burzahama route

A group of passengers said that the cab operators plying on the Hazratbal Sumo stand violate rate lists by taking extra fare.

“Earlier we used to pay Rs 15 from Hazratbal to Burzahama and adjacent areas. The rate was raised to Rs 20. To our surprise, without any official fare hike, the concerned sumo stand charged Rs 30 on the same distance now. The cab operators are giving lame excuses for the hike,” said Adil Ahmad a passenger.