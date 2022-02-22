Passengers resent exorbitant cab fare on Hazratbal-Burzahama route
Srinagar, Feb 22: Passengers have decried exorbitant cab fare on Hazratbal-Burzhama route here.
A group of passengers said that the cab operators plying on the Hazratbal Sumo stand violate rate lists by taking extra fare.
“Earlier we used to pay Rs 15 from Hazratbal to Burzahama and adjacent areas. The rate was raised to Rs 20. To our surprise, without any official fare hike, the concerned sumo stand charged Rs 30 on the same distance now. The cab operators are giving lame excuses for the hike,” said Adil Ahmad a passenger.
“There are university students and school kids who use route and they are suffering. When there is no order from authorities to hike cab fare, why are cab operators doing it on their will,” said Ishfaq Ahmed, a student from Kashmir University.
A member from Hazratbal cab association said that “as there is full booking from the Hazratbal sumo stand, we are taking a flat rate of Rs 30 on the route. It is being done to save cab operators from losses,” He said.