Passengers rue lack of evening transport facilities in Srinagar

Passengers from different areas of Srinagar are decrying non-availability of public transport during evening hours. The passengers said that after sunset, they face immense problems due to the non-availability of public transport in city areas. The problem is compounded due to the lack of cabs in the evenings.

The passengers said that the problem is most prevalent on the routes of Hazratbal outskirts, Harwan areas, and uptown Srinagar.