Passing out-cum-attestation parade held at JAKLI Regimental Centre Srinagar

Srinagar July 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre showcased its latest batch of 605 passing out young soldiers from the UT of J&K.

An official handout said that recruit course serial number 125, on having completed one year of strenuous training were attested on 19 July Monday at a glittering parade at the Bana Singh Parade Ground of JAK LI RC.

The attestation parade, depicting graduation of a recruit and his transformation into a young soldier, was reviewed by Brig Sumesh Seth, Commandant JAK LI Regimental Centre.