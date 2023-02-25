‘Passports to senior citizens for Hajj pilgrimage to be issued on priority’

Briefing the media on the side-lines of a special drive organised by the Regional Passport Office Srinagar on Saturday, Passport Officer, Devender Kumar said that they have decided to issue passport to senior citizens (Above 70) in coming days on priority bases and that will be valid for one year.

“The last date for submitting a passport is on December 10 at Hajj office here. We will be issuing them documents on priority. Even if there are any shortcomings in their documents that will be looked into so that aspirants don’t not face any problem,” said Kumar.