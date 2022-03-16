Patient care facilities reviewed at B&J Hospital

Srinagar, Mar 16: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday visited Bone & Joint Hospital Barzulla to oversee the patient care facilities in the hospital after resumption of IPD, OPD and emergency surgeries in the premier orthopaedic hospital, post the fire incident on March 4.
During the visit, the DC inspected various units of the hospital including Emergency, OPD, diagnostic centres, laboratories and other vital units and took stock of their functioning.
Later, the DC held a meeting with hospital authorities to resolve multiple departmental issues.
The DC directed all the line Departments including PHE, PDD, R&B and SMC to extend their full cooperation to the Hospital Administration. Besides, in wake of reports about theft attempts of hospital material (scrap/debris of fire incident), the concerned SHO was asked to intensify patrolling around the hospital particularly during night hours to safeguard public property.
Earlier, the DC visited the construction site of an additional block of Lal Ded (LD) Maternity Hospital being constructed at a cost of Rs 145 crore. The DC inspected the pace and progress of the project.
The DC stressed on concerned officers to speed up the construction work and complete the project in a time-bound manner.