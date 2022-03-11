PCPG meet held at Harwan

Srinagar, Mar 11: A community meet was held at Harwan Police Station as a part of a public outreach programme.
The meeting chaired by SDPO Nehrupark was attended by citizens of the Harwan area and DDC, BDC members, sarpanches, panchs, social activists, Imams of local mosques, Head of Imambaras, police spokesperson said in a statement.
The SDPO Nehrupark assured the participants that the issues pertaining to the Police department will be redressed on priority basis. She said the grievances pertaining to civil departments would be taken up with the concerned quarters for immediate redressal.