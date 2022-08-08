PDD employees stage protest | Demand revocation of Electricity Amendment Act

“We have assembled here to against introduction of Electricity Amendment Act 2022 in Parliament without referring the bill to parliament standing committee and consulting stakeholders who are power engineers and employees of the country. We have been time again maintained that all the stakeholders will be consulted, but unfortunately nothing like that happened. There are many other reservations. The bill will give a license to distribute and transmit power to private players who will cherry-pick areas of service as per their liking. The move will intrude the functioning of various power corporations of PDD who will remain mere supervisors,” Hidayatullah said.

The employees said that the scores of their colleagues are yet to be regularised.

“If the distribution will be handed over to private players, our future will be put in a lurch. We also fear for our livelihood. The interference of private players will also overburden the consumers as they will not get any subsidies,” said another employee.