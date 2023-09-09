PDD engineers stage protest to press for redressal of demands

The protest was attended by large numbers of engineers and issues faced by PDD engineers were deliberated. “The inordinate delay in resolving burning issues faced by engineers of erstwhile JKPDD were brought into knowledge of fraternity,” JKEEFGA said in a statement.

Addressing the protesting engineers, Er. Pirzada Hidayatullah said the Power Engineering fraternity has been continuously longing for their confirmation on their respective posts and grades from decades. “The adhocism and stopgap arrangement at the time of interim promotions has caused frustration and distress among the rank and file of the fraternity which needs to be done away within the right earnest,” he said.