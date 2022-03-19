Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident at Lal Bazar

Srinagar, Mar 19: A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by an unknown vehicle at Lal Bazar area here on Saturday evening.
Local news agency KNO said the pedestrian identified as Syed Rafiq Rizvi of Srinagar was hit by an unknown vehicle at Lal Bazar this evening.
He was rushed to SKIMS Soura in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.
Meanwhile, Police has taken cognizance of the incident and a case under FIR number 9/2022 has been registered and further investigations are going on.