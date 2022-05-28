Pedestrian killed, motorcyclist critically injured in Nowgam accident

Srinagar, May 28: A pedestrian was killed while a motocyclist was critically injured in a road accident at Nowgam area here on Saturday.
Local news agency KNO said that a pedestrian identified as Nisar Ahmad Sofi of Pahroo Nowgam and motorcyclist identified as Murtaza Sheikh resident of Shopian were seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle at Nowgam bypass.
They said both the injured were referred to SMHS hospital in critical condition, however, Nisar Ahmad Sofi was declared dead by doctors on arrival while Murtaza Sheikh is being treated and his condition is stated to be critical.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the incident.