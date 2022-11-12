Peerbagh resident arrested for opening fire during marriage ceremony: police

Srinagar, Nov 12: Police have arrested a Peerbagh resident for ‘endangering lives of others’ by opening fire during a marriage ceremony in Srinagar, officials said today.
A police official said that Moin Khan of Peerbagh was arrested for firing from his licensed pistol during a marriage ceremony in Aloochibagh and endangering lives of others.
He said an FIR no 83 was registered at Shergari police station. “The pistol has also been seized. The person is a habitual offender in this regards,” he said.