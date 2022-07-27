People decry lack of public toilets in Srinagar

With authorities announcing to make Srinagar a model city under the Smart City Project, lack of public toilets at important places raises question marks.

Besides busy places in Srinagar, even most of the malls and shopping complexes are without toilets. “Lack of toilets at public places in city causes inconvenience to ladies. It is suprising that despite being summer capital and main hub for tourist activities, Srinagar lacks public toilets in general and for women in particular,” said Saba a Srinagar resident.