‘People not adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour in Srinagar’

The meeting was also attended by various senior level Public Health Specialists of DCCRK.

The Incharge DCCRK in the meeting took a serious note of the recent complacency shown by general public towards CAB in Srinagar city and has labelled this as a grave concern in the fight to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

He directed all the Team heads to strongly enforce CAB in letter and spirit in the capital city which will be helpful not only in breaking the chain of transmission of the virus but simultaneously will help us to decrease the caseload of the active positive cases from the city.

In the meeting, Team heads apprised the Incharge DCCRK that 2005 inspections have been carried out as on date, 392 covid specific violations like not wearing a facemask in public places, not maintaining physical distancing were registered from different areas of the city besides, 224 face masks were also distributed free of cost to the violators.

Besides, small sessions of IEC were carried out with the violators, while at the same time Rs 67,200 fine was also imposed on the violators of Covid-19 SOPs.

Magray insisted the CAB Monitoring teams enhance their visits in their jurisdiction so that a strong robotic surveillance remains in place in the city.

Meanwhile, the DCCRK reiterated its appeal to the general public to follow CAB every time when they move out and requested people, especially those in the 18-44 years age group, to go for vaccination as they are the main tools in this fight against the dreadful virus.

It was informed that such drives on CAB monitoring will be conducted in other districts of the Kashmir division soon, as no one is safe till everyone is safe.