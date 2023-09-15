People resent closure of Badamwari Park for morning walk

“We only come here for morning walk for health reasons. We don’t come here to create any nuisance. It is unfortunate that the park has been closed for us. If the authorities think that the park is being vandalised by visitors, then they should press more men to ensure the safety. Most of the visitors here are elderly who come to benefit from morning exercise and jogging. We are not in the age that we will create some problem here, and we only come for an hour or so,” said a local.

They alleged that during the day, the park is open for visitors while the local joggers and morning walkers are deprived of visiting it.

“This park has been outsourced for lakhs of rupees, and it should be ensured that it is maintained and enough employees are put in service to take care of it. Instead, we are kept from visiting it. We appeal to authorities to look into the matter,” said another aggrieved.