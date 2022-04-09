PG admission mess-up: KU takes ‘lenient view’ to save career of students

In this regard, a notification issued by Joint Registrar Academic on Thursday (April 8), a copy of which is with Greater Kashmir, reads: "the Vice-Chancellor, while taking a lenient view and keeping into consideration the recommendations of the committee constituted for the purpose, has been pleased to allow continuation of admission in favour of the candidates as have been admitted for pursuit of PG programme (session 2021-22) with less than 24 credits in the Core/Generic Elective in the subject concerned at the UG level as a one-time concession to save the academic career of students."

“The concerned Head of the Departments shall obtain an undertaking duly sworn in before 1st Class Magistrate from such candidates to the effect that they will earn the deficient credits before appearing in their fourth semester examination,” the notification, which has been circulated to deans of all faculties, heads of departments and directors of satellite campuses for compliance, reads.