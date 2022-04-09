PG admission mess-up: KU takes ‘lenient view’ to save career of students

Srinagar, Apr 8: The Kashmir University (KU) on Thursday notified that it has taken a “lenient view” of all the ineligible candidates who were admitted to various post-graduate (PG) programmes through a botched-up admission process in the academic session 2021.
These students were falling short of mandatory 24 credits at the Under-Graduate (UG) level but the varsity had accepted their online application forms which didn’t have any option related to the 24-credit requirement.
The university had initially contemplated cancelling their admissions but following an outcry by the students that they were being punished for the fault of the university after six months of taking the admissions and classes, the varsity authorities have now reconsidered the earlier decision “in the interest of the students’ academic careers.”
In this regard, a notification issued by Joint Registrar Academic on Thursday (April 8), a copy of which is with Greater Kashmir, reads: "the Vice-Chancellor, while taking a lenient view and keeping into consideration the recommendations of the committee constituted for the purpose, has been pleased to allow continuation of admission in favour of the candidates as have been admitted for pursuit of PG programme (session 2021-22) with less than 24 credits in the Core/Generic Elective in the subject concerned at the UG level as a one-time concession to save the academic career of students."
“The concerned Head of the Departments shall obtain an undertaking duly sworn in before 1st Class Magistrate from such candidates to the effect that they will earn the deficient credits before appearing in their fourth semester examination,” the notification, which has been circulated to deans of all faculties, heads of departments and directors of satellite campuses for compliance, reads.
The university’s decision comes in the wake of a series of reports filed by this newspaper on how the varsity was penalising the students, who had otherwise qualified the PG entrance examination, for the fault of its officials concerned who couldn’t make the necessary changes in the online system in time.
The varsity’s Director IT and SS Dr Maroof Qadri had told this newspaper that the Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examinations (DACE), which is the prime authority in the university responsible for the admission process as well as the present botch-up, had not intimated them about the necessary changes to be incorporated in the online software well in advance.
Meanwhile, the concerned students have welcomed the decision of the university to safeguard their careers.
“We have been saying from day one that we are not at fault. Today the university has vindicated our stance. We are thankful to the authorities, particularly the Vice-Chancellor, for saving our career,” the student said.