Pharmaceutical godown gutted in Rajbagh blaze

Srinagar, Dec 9: A pharmaceutical store was gutted and at least three structures were damaged in a blaze at Rajbagh area here this afternoon, officials said.
They said that massive fire erupted at Pathan Mohalla, along Zero Bridge in Raj Bagh area and upon intimation several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the flames. “The fire was put out after hours of hectic efforts”. However a pharmaceutical store and items of a barber shop were gutted besides damage caused to at least three residential-cum-commercial buildings and a hotel in the incident.”
“During the operation, two fire fighters namely Imran Ahmad Mir and Ghulam Rasool suffered burn injuries and were taken to SMHS Hospital. They were discharged this evening after receiving treatment there”, they said. “The cause of the fire is being ascertained”, they further said.