PhD scholars appeal Director NIT Srinagar to release fellowship amount

A delegation of PhD scholars said that they had not received their monthly fellowships for the past several months. They said that non-disbursement of monthly fellowship had affected their physical and mental health as well as their research work.

“MHRD releases the fellowship budget for the entire annual session at once at the beginning of a financial year. The NIT administration diverts these funds and utilises it for other works and deprives the scholars of the entitled fellowship,” they alleged.

They said that most of the PhD scholars were married and had heavy financial liabilities to address.

“We have taken up this matter with the concerned authorities but our pleas have fallen to deaf ears,” they said.

They said that while the NIT administration claims non-availability of funds, recently admission for hundreds of new PhD seats was advertised.

The aggrieved scholars appealed to the Director NIT Srinagar to personally intervene to get their monthly fellowship released without further delay.