Photo journalist Mushtaq Ali remembered on 26th death anniversary

Mushtaq was killed in a parcel bomb explosion on 10 September, 1995 at Press Colony. Late Mushtaq was popular among his colleagues as a dedicated photojournalist and a humble person.

He had been appreciated for his work at various forums. To mark the anniversary, a prayer meeting was held in which people from different walks of life including journalists prayed for the departed soul.

Meanwhile, journalists also remembered photojournalist Shafat Siddique, who drowned in floods in 2014 while performing his professional duties.