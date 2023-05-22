Photojournalist injured after falling into uncovered pit at Lal Chowk

The photojournalist Bilal Ahmad of Sopore was injured when he fell into an open pit while taking pictures of Smart City works at Lal Chowk. His camera and phone were damaged in this incident.

“My colleagues tried to help me, but he too fell into the pit as it was deep. Other people gathered and finally helped me to get out of it. I was unable to see. I was rushed to SMHS hospital, but then my parents shifted me to Eye hospital in Nowgam. My eye was injured and now I could not properly see from my left eye also. My ear is also badly injured," he said.